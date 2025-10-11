Elon Musk has once again taken aim at OpenAI, an artificial intelligence research organization. Musk accuses the organization of dishonesty and misuse of charity funds.

On Saturday, Musk retweeted a post by Helen Toner, a former OpenAI board member, who expressed mixed feelings about the company’s operations. Musk added his own commentary, stating, “OpenAI is built on a lie.”

Musk responded to a user’s query about OpenAI’s non-profit status, saying, “They stole a charity and used it for their own financial gain.”

This is not the first time Musk has publicly criticized OpenAI. He has previously voiced concerns about AI governance and the transparency of organizations like OpenAI.

Earlier in September, Musk criticized OpenAI over reports that the company might be planning to convert its non-profit structure into a for-profit entity.

He called such a move “illegal.” This was in response to claims that OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, is considering restructuring its core operations as a for-profit benefit corporation.

OpenAI was founded in 2015 as a non-profit organization dedicated to AI research.

Musk’s accusations against OpenAI are significant given his influential position in the tech industry. His concerns about AI governance and the transparency of organizations like OpenAI echo larger debates about the ethical use of AI.

Furthermore, his criticism of OpenAI’s potential move from a non-profit to a for-profit entity raises questions about the motivations and operations of AI research organizations.

As AI continues to evolve, these issues will likely remain at the forefront of discussions about the future of the technology.

