OpenAI's Sam Altman Reaches Out to Elon Musk Amid Ongoing Social Media Spat: 'Let's Be Friends'

In the wake of a social media disagreement, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has made a peace offering to Tesla Inc.’s chief Elon Musk.

What Happened: Altman underscored the importance of their mutual interest in artificial general intelligence (AGI), suggesting it should take precedence over their personal dispute.

On Saturday in a post on X, Altman extended an olive branch to Musk, in an effort to smooth over tensions that arose from past social media posts.

Altman expressed a wish to work together with Musk, emphasizing the importance of AGI over their personal feud.

Musk recently resurrected an old post in which Altman criticized former US President Donald Trump.

Also Read: Elon Musk And Sam Altman Just Agreed On One Thing—And No, It’s Not A Business Deal

In response, Altman indicated his readiness to let bygones be bygones, asserting that the advancement of AGI was more important than their disagreement.

Altman’s conciliatory approach follows a noticeable shift in his political views, evidenced by his contribution to the $500 billion Project Stargate, aimed at building AI infrastructure in the US. This development coincides with Musk’s critique of the direction OpenAI has taken under Altman’s guidance.

Despite a period of uncertainty, OpenAI confirmed earlier this week that the non-profit would maintain control of the company.

Why It Matters: The disagreement between Altman and Musk, two influential figures in the tech industry, has drawn significant attention. Their shared interest in AGI, a field with potentially far-reaching implications, underscores the importance of their collaboration.

Altman’s recent political shift and contribution to Project Stargate suggest a new direction for OpenAI, one that could potentially align more closely with Musk’s vision.

This reconciliation could mark a significant turning point for the development of AGI, a technology that could revolutionize various sectors, from healthcare to transportation.

Read Next

Elon Musk Battles OpenAI Over Move To For-Profit Model — And Experts Are Pushing Back

Image: Shutterstock/Photo Agency