Here's How Sam Altman Quietly Replaced Elon Musk as Donald Trump's Go-To AI Advisor

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, has emerged as the key tech ally of President Donald Trump in the wake of the fallout between Trump and Elon Musk.

What Happened: A recent report reveals how Altman, once a close associate of Musk, capitalized on the strained relationship between Musk and Trump. Altman and Musk, both co-founders of OpenAI, had a disagreement over the company’s direction, leading to Musk’s exit from the board in 2018.

As per the report by The Wall Street Journal, Altman, traditionally a Democrat, became increasingly apprehensive about their economic policy approach. This concern, along with his dissatisfaction with Biden’s stance on AI, led him to align with Trump.

OpenAI started reaching out to Trump’s camp in spring 2024, successfully establishing themselves as an AI leader.

Despite an initial sidelining after Trump’s election, despite a $1 million donation to Trump’s inauguration, Altman managed to penetrate Trump’s circles by hiring well-connected Trump aides.

This strategy paid off when Altman was invited to the Oval Office in January for the announcement of a $500 billion AI project, Stargate, a partnership between OpenAI, Oracle, and Japan's SoftBank.

The announcement ignited a public feud between Musk and Altman, with Trump siding with Altman. Despite Musk’s attempts to disrupt further collaborations, Altman has continued to strengthen his relationship with the Trump administration.

OpenAI recently secured a $200 million contract with the Pentagon, and Altman is set to be the keynote speaker at an upcoming Federal Reserve conference.

Why It Matters: Altman’s strategic moves have not only positioned OpenAI as a leading player in the AI industry but also secured significant contracts and partnerships.

His ability to navigate political landscapes and align with the current administration’s interests underscores the importance of political savvy in the tech industry.

The fallout between Musk and Altman, once allies, highlights the competitive and dynamic nature of the tech world, where alliances can shift based on strategic interests and policy alignments.

