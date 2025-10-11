Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) CEO Cristiano R. Amon in New Delhi to discuss India’s progress in artificial intelligence, semiconductor development, and digital upskilling initiatives.

The meeting at the Prime Minister’s official residence centered on expanding Qualcomm’s partnership with India as the nation accelerates its ambitions under the IndiaAI and semiconductor missions. Modi praised the U.S. chipmaker’s longstanding role in India’s technology ecosystem, noting that the country’s large skilled workforce and widespread digital adoption position it as a global innovation hub.

Amon thanked the Prime Minister for the discussion and said Qualcomm plans to deepen cooperation with Indian institutions and companies.

He pointed to collaboration aimed at advancing next-generation connectivity and AI-driven solutions, adding that India can build products spanning AI-powered smartphones, PCs, smart glasses, automotive systems, and industrial applications.

After the meeting, Modi posted on X that it was “a wonderful meeting with Mr. Cristiano R. Amon and discussing India’s strides in AI, innovation and skilling.”

“Great to see Qualcomm’s commitment towards India’s semiconductor and AI missions. India offers unmatched talent and scale to build technologies that will shape our collective future,” Modi added.

He said Qualcomm’s commitment dovetails with India’s mission to develop technologies that will shape the collective future, and reiterated that India’s scale, talent and readiness for innovation equip it to lead the next phase of global digital transformation.

The conversation highlighted how major technology companies view India as a strategic base for semiconductor design, fabrication, and AI integration.

Observers expect continued work between Qualcomm and Indian partners to advance research and local manufacturing, strengthening India’s role in the global technology supply chain.

