What's Going On With SoundHound AI (SOUN) Stock Wednesday?

Shares of SoundHound AI Inc SOUN are bouncing around Wednesday morning amid an upward trend that has seen the stock gain more than 23% over the last five days and around 50% in the past month. The conversational intelligence company has been lifted by recent strategic agreements that expand its market presence.

What To Know: A partnership with Red Lobster announced Tuesday is the latest catalyst propelling the stock. SoundHound said earlier this week that it will deploy its AI-powered phone ordering agent across all of the seafood chain’s locations, ensuring every call is answered, streamlining the takeout process.

The collaboration follows a deal last week where SoundHound acquired Interactions Corporation, a move praised by analysts for expanding its enterprise customer base and creating significant cross-sell opportunities.

H.C. Wainwright analyst Scott Buck also recently reiterated a Buy rating on the stock, citing management’s strategy and confidence in achieving profitability by late 2025, which has contributed to the recent momentum in shares.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Reflecting its recent performance, the stock has earned a powerful Benzinga Edge momentum score of 96.96.

SOUN Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, SoundHound shares are down 1.14% at $17.84 Wednesday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $24.98 and a 52-week low of $4.45.

The stock is well above its 50-day moving average of $13.24, indicating strong upward momentum. Key support levels can be identified around the 100-day moving average at $11.75, while resistance may be encountered near the 52-week high of $24.98.

