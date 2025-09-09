SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN, a provider of voice and conversational AI, said Tuesday it has agreed to acquire Interactions, a pioneer in AI-powered customer service, in a deal aimed at accelerating its push into enterprise markets.

The acquisition, valued at about $60 million in cash plus milestone-based payments, is expected to boost profitability immediately.

The deal adds global consumer brands, insurers, automakers, and technology companies to SoundHound's client portfolio while strengthening its IP base to nearly 400 patents.

By combining Interactions' voice assistant technology with its platform, SoundHound aims to deliver a full suite of omnichannel Agentic AI solutions, enabling enterprises to move from human-only systems to scalable AI-driven automation.

SoundHound said the deal opens avenues for new revenue growth through cross-selling, upselling, and expansion into new geographies and channels.

The acquisition follows a period of robust growth for SoundHound. In its most recent quarter, revenue tripled year-over-year, with the company processing nearly 3 billion conversational AI queries.

Since its 2022 IPO, SoundHound has pursued targeted acquisitions to broaden its market footprint and reinforce its early leadership in Agentic AI.

Soundhound AI held cash and equivalents worth $230 million as of June 30, 2025.

Price Action: SOUN shares are trading lower by 3.24% to $14.79 at last check Tuesday.

