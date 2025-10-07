International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Tuesday announced that its new Spyre Accelerator, designed for low-latency AI inference and secure generative AI use cases, will be generally available on October 28 for IBM z17 and LinuxONE 5 systems, and in early December for Power11 servers.

IBM said the shift from traditional workflows to agentic AI is driving demand for hardware that can deliver low-latency inference and real-time responsiveness without compromising enterprise performance.

The company developed the Spyre Accelerator to let mainframes and servers run generative and agentic AI models alongside mission-critical workloads, helping clients maintain data security, resilience, and on-premises control while improving operational and energy efficiency.

Barry Baker, COO, IBM Infrastructure & GM, IBM Systems, stated, “One of our key priorities has been advancing infrastructure to meet the demands of new and emerging AI workloads.”

“With the Spyre Accelerator, we’re extending the capabilities of our systems to support multi-model AI – including generative and agentic AI. This innovation positions clients to scale their AI-enabled mission-critical workloads with uncompromising security, resilience, and efficiency, while unlocking the value of their enterprise data,” Baker added.

The IBM Spyre Accelerator showcases the company’s strong research-to-market execution, blending innovations from the IBM Research AI Hardware Center with enterprise-grade engineering from IBM Infrastructure.

First introduced as a prototype, Spyre was refined through extensive testing and deployments at IBM’s Yorktown Heights campus, and in collaboration with the University at Albany’s Center for Emerging Artificial Intelligence Systems.

The IBM Research prototype evolved now as a production-ready 5nm system-on-a-chip with 32 cores and 25.6 billion transistors, can be clustered up to 48 cards in IBM Z or LinuxONE systems and 16 in Power systems to deliver scalable, high-performance AI processing.

IBM’s Spyre Accelerator enables secure, low-latency on-prem AI processing across IBM Z, LinuxONE, and Power systems, allowing businesses to scale multiple AI models for predictive use cases like fraud detection and retail automation.

On IBM Power servers, the Spyre Accelerator offers one-click AI service deployment, faster data conversion for generative AI, and the ability to process over 8 million documents per hour, streamlining large-scale enterprise AI integration.

This performance, along with IBM’s software stack, security, scalability, and energy efficiency, enables clients to embed generative AI into their core business operations seamlessly.

Price Action: IBM shares were trading higher by 3.00% to $298.11 at last check Tuesday.

