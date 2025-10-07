Why IBM Shares Are Seeing Blue Skies On Tuesday?

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) shares are trading higher premarket on Tuesday following the announcement of a strategic partnership with Anthropic to advance enterprise-grade AI, integrating Anthropic's Claude LLMs into IBM's software suite.

The collaboration aims to boost productivity while embedding security, governance, and cost management throughout the software development lifecycle.

Under the partnership, Claude will be integrated into select IBM software products, beginning with the company's new AI-first integrated development environment (IDE) designed for enterprise software lifecycles and modernization.

Currently in private preview for select clients, the IDE is already being used by over 6,000 early adopters at IBM, who have reported an average 45% increase in productivity, resulting in significant cost savings while maintaining high standards of code quality and security.

In a separate release, the company unveiled new tools to help enterprises move from AI experimentation to real-world productivity, highlighting advances in agentic AI, hybrid cloud, quantum computing and intelligent infrastructure.

IBM's agentic AI strategy centers on watsonx Orchestrate, a tool-agnostic platform with over 500 customizable agents for scalable AI deployment.

The company is also introducing watsonx Assistant for Z, enabling proactive mainframe management and streamlined workflows built on the IBM z17, with a focus on automation, productivity and security.

After acquiring HashiCorp, IBM introduced Project Infragraph, an intelligent control plane designed to replace fragmented tools and manual workflows with unified observability.

The project aims to tackle tool sprawl and eliminate data silos as enterprises expand across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Moreover, Project Bob, now in private tech preview, is an AI-first integrated development environment (IDE) built to enhance enterprise software development and modernization with advanced task-generation capabilities across the SDLC.

Price Action: IBM shares are up 4.32% at $302.00 premarket at the last check on Tuesday.

Photo: Shutterstock