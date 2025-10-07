Dow Jumps Over 100 Points; McCormick Earnings Top Views

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 100 points on Tuesday.

Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.33% to 46,847.49 while the NASDAQ rose 0.11% to 22,967.90. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.15% to 6,750.64.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Financials shares jumped by 0.6% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, consumer discretionary stocks fell by 0.4%.

Top Headline

McCormick & Co (NYSE:MKC) reported better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter on Tuesday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of 85 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 81 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.724 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.713 billion.

McCormick slashed its FY2025 adjusted EPS guidance from $3.03-$3.08 to $3.00-$3.05.

Equities Trading UP



Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) shares shot up 705% to $29.87.

(NASDAQ:GLTO) shares shot up 705% to $29.87. Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSE:TMQ) got a boost, surging 216% to $6.60. President Donald Trump has reversed the previous administration’s decision to block the Ambler Road Project in Alaska, clearing the way for notable domestic infrastructure and mining developments. The administration also brokered a $35.6 million federal investment for a 10% stake in Trilogy Metals, which holds extensive mining claims in the region.

(NYSE:TMQ) got a boost, surging 216% to $6.60. President Donald Trump has reversed the previous administration’s decision to block the Ambler Road Project in Alaska, clearing the way for notable domestic infrastructure and mining developments. The administration also brokered a $35.6 million federal investment for a 10% stake in Trilogy Metals, which holds extensive mining claims in the region. Zeta Network Group (NASDAQ:ZNB) shares were also up, gaining 131% to $3.8400. Zeta Network Group said Tuesday it has entered into a strategic partnership with SOLV Foundation, a multi-chain Bitcoin liquid staking and structured finance platform with $2.5 billion in total value locked, to strengthen its position as a Bitcoin-focused digital asset finance company.

Equities Trading DOWN

EPWK Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPWK) shares dropped 61% to $0.1323 after the company announced the pricing of $8 million public offering.

(NASDAQ:EPWK) shares dropped 61% to $0.1323 after the company announced the pricing of $8 million public offering. Shares of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:YYAI) were down 59% to $1.0350. Connexa Sports Technologies announced it will be renamed AiRWA. AiRWA announced the receipt of $30 million of Solana tokens into AiRWA Exchange, as well as successful test runs settling trades of tokenized U.S. Equities.

(NASDAQ:YYAI) were down 59% to $1.0350. Connexa Sports Technologies announced it will be renamed AiRWA. AiRWA announced the receipt of $30 million of Solana tokens into AiRWA Exchange, as well as successful test runs settling trades of tokenized U.S. Equities. Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) was down, falling 33% to $1.7950 after the company announced the pricing of public offering of securities.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 0.1% to $61.64 while gold traded up 0.4% at $3,992.70.

Silver traded down 0.1% to $48.420 on Tuesday, while copper rose 0.8% to $5.0760.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.2%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.2%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.2%, Germany's DAX 40 rose 0.2% and France's CAC 40 gained 0.3% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.01% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.17%.

Economics

The Redbook retail sales index rose 5.8% year-over-year for the week ended Oct. 4.

Photo via Shutterstock