OpenAI's Sam Altman Prepared To Swap CEO Role For Farming If AI Supersedes Him

In a recent interview, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has disclosed his fallback career plan if artificial intelligence (AI) ever supersedes him at the company’s helm: farming.

Altman foresees a future where AI could potentially outdo him as CEO of the company. Altman, who also happens to be a farm owner, shared his passion for farming and his readiness to devote his full time to his farm.

He has previously spent time on his farm, engaging in activities such as driving tractors and harvesting crops.

“I think there will come a time when AI can be a much better CEO of OpenAI than me, and I will be nothing but enthusiastic the day that happens,” he said during the interaction.

“I have a farm that I live some of the time and I really love it,” he said.

Being deeply involved with the latest advancements in AI, Altman holds the view that machines are rapidly outsmarting humans in certain sectors. He predicts AI to overtake human intelligence by 2030.

Also Read: OpenAI’s Altman Foresees AI Replacing 40% of Work Tasks Soon

“In the short term, AI will destroy a lot of jobs. In the long term, like every other technological revolution, I assume we will figure out completely new things to do,” he added.

Altman’s remarks underscore his conviction that while AI may render many jobs obsolete in the near term, humans will adapt and discover new roles, especially in areas that involve caring for others.

Altman’s perspective on AI’s potential to outperform him as CEO of OpenAI is a reflection of the rapid progress in AI technology.

His willingness to embrace this potential change and adapt to a new role underscores the importance of flexibility and adaptability in the face of technological advancements.

His belief in humans finding new roles, particularly in care-giving sectors, also highlights the potential for human skills to remain relevant even as AI continues to evolve.

Read Next

Tucker Carlson Asks OpenAI CEO Sam Altman If He Ordered Employee's Murder

Image via Shutterstock