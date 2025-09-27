OpenAI's Altman Foresees AI Replacing 40% of Work Tasks Soon

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says that artificial intelligence (AI) is likely to replace 40% of work tasks “in the not very distant future.”

In a recent interview, Altman spoke about the fast-paced evolution of AI and its potential impact on the future of work. He stressed the need for regulation and safety in the AI sector.

Altman’s prediction indicates a significant shift in the workforce, with AI possibly taking over a large portion of tasks currently performed by humans. During the interaction with Business Insider, he also touched upon the concept of superintelligence and its potential implications for work and discovery.

“I find it useful to think about tasks, not the percentage of jobs. There will be many jobs where a lot of what it means to do that job changes. Of course, there will be totally new jobs. And many existing jobs will disappear entirely and be replaced by these new jobs,” Altman said.

“But the more interesting thing is, of everyone’s jobs, what percentage of the tasks you do every day will be done by AI? I can easily imagine a world where 30 to 40% of the tasks that happen in the economy today get done by AI in the not very distant future,” he continued.

