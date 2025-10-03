Tesla's 'Inflatable Aerodynamic' Patent Could Boost Cybertruck's Efficiency But Risks Reigniting Design Debate: Here's Why

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has applied for a patent that could make the Cybertruck more efficient, but risks drawing criticism for the pickup truck's polarizing design.

Inflatable Aerodynamic Deflector

The patent application filed by Tesla describes an "inflatable aerodynamic deflector" which would boost efficiency and reduce drag, the company said in the patent filing, which it had filed in February this year. "Constructed from drop stitch material, it forms one or more air chambers between parallel skins," Tesla said in the filing.

The patent would increase efficiency, as well as reduce drag for conveyances like trailers and tow vehicles, the company said.

The patent could further polarize the already-controversial design of the Cybertruck, which has been criticized by experts like Future Fund LLC‘s managing director, Gary Black, who thinks a more-traditional-looking pickup truck would boost Tesla sales.

Source: USPTO

Cybertruck Beats Porsche 911 Amid Lackluster Sales

The news comes as the Cybertruck recently beat a Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTC:POAHY) 911 Sports Car. The truck beat the sports car while towing another 911 during the quarter-mile drag race.

However, the Cybertruck still posts lackluster sales figures, with Tesla reportedly sitting on a 10,000-unit strong inventory of unsold Cybertrucks in the U.S. The company had sold over 46,000 units of the pickup truck during the first 14 months of its life cycle. It's worth noting that Tesla has an annual production capacity of 250,000 units for the Cybertruck.

Tesla Discontinues Affordable Cybertruck, Hikes Cyberbeast Price Tag

Meanwhile, Tesla also discontinued the affordable RWD Long Range trim of the Cybertruck, which retailed for $69,990 and featured decreased ground clearance and towing capacity in comparison to the standard trim levels.

Interestingly, the company also hiked the price of the range-topping Cyberbeast trim to $114,990. The Cyberbeast variant also includes the "Luxe Package," offering Supervised FSD and free access to Tesla’s Supercharger Network.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock