Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) stock continued its impressive rally, rising 3.9% on Thursday, bringing its total monthly gain to more than 50%.
Government's Intel Stake Surges
The surge has also significantly increased the value of the U.S. government's controversial 10% equity stake in Intel, which now stands at roughly $16 billion, according to CNBC.
The federal government first entered into a stake in Intel in August, when the Trump administration struck a deal to invest $8.9 billion in exchange for common stock.
At the time, the government purchased 433.3 million Intel shares at $20.47 per share, sparking debate about Washington's direct involvement in the private sector.
Thursday's market rally followed another jump on Wednesday, when Intel shares surged 7% on reports that the company is in early discussions with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).
The talks reportedly center on AMD potentially becoming a customer for Intel's manufacturing business—an unusual partnership given the firms' history as fierce rivals.
Analysts suggested that such a deal could demonstrate Intel's growing competitiveness in contract chipmaking, an arena long dominated by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:TSM).
White House Celebrates
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt amplified the administration's stance in a celebratory post on X.
"GENIUS: Trump's Intel Investment Skyrockets 50 Percent in One Month," the post read.
