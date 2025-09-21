LinkedIn Co-Founder Reid Hoffman Spends Over $650 Monthly In Multi-AI Subscriptions

Reid Hoffman, the co-founder of LinkedIn, shared that his personal approach to using AI involves paying for premium subscriptions to all the major AI platforms, which totals at least $650 per month.

Multi-Platform AI Approach

In an appearance on the “Moonshots with Peter Diamandis” podcast, venture capitalist Reid Hoffman explained his all-in approach to using AI. “I just go for the highest subscription level on all of them,” he said. He runs the same tasks at the same time across multiple AI platforms, including ChatGPT, Microsoft Corp.‘s MSFT Copilot, Google‘s GOOG GOOGL Gemini, and Anthropic‘s Claude.

The billionaire investor processes the results by “integrating what comes back on anything that is more substantial,” building a system where multiple AI agents work together in a coordinated way, as reported by Business Insider.

Premium Subscription Costs

Current top-tier AI subscription pricing includes ChatGPT Pro at $200 monthly, Google Gemini at $249.99, and other leading platforms averaging $100+ each. Microsoft Copilot costs $99 annually plus Office 365 licensing fees.

OpenAI explored offering premium business subscriptions priced up to $2,000 per month in 2024.

Hoffman, whose net worth is estimated at $2.5 billion by Forbes, recognizes that this approach involves a substantial monthly investment for most people.

Strategic AI Research Method

Hoffman employs AI for daily deep research, using a two-step prompt optimization process. “My first prompt is, ‘Give me the deep research prompt that will solve these or target these kinds of things,'” he explained. Despite being on Microsoft’s board, Hoffman clarified that he doesn't get any exclusive AI benefits or special GPU access, and relies solely on regular subscription services.

AI Advocacy And Philosophy

Hoffman's significant investment in AI aligns with his broader push for AI adoption across different fields. On a recent episode of the “Possible” podcast, he argued that AI tools will transform higher education, saying students can now “spend 90 minutes with ChatGPT, Claude, Pi” instead of “30 hours writing an essay.”

The former OpenAI board member recently co-authored ‘Superagency: What Could Possibly Go Right with Our AI Future' with journalist Greg Beato, highlighting his ongoing dedication to advancing AI across various industries.

