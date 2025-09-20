uCloudlink’s GlocalMe Taps Into U.S. Pet Boom With PetPhone After Market Re-Entry

uCloudlink Group Inc's UCL consumer brand GlocalMe is making a renewed push into the U.S. with the launch of PetPhone, an AI-powered device designed to let pets and owners stay connected.

The company is positioning the product as a driver of its U.S. expansion, where it expects revenue to double again in 2025 after re-entering the market last year.

"The U.S. is the biggest pet market in the world. Every family needs a PetPhone," said CEO Chen Zhaohui. "Our mission is bridging the digital gap for humans and pets."

PetPhone allows pets to "call" their owners through AI-enabled recognition of actions and sounds, while owners can check in remotely, play calming music, or issue commands.

Chen said early pilot families in the U.S. have shown strong engagement. "A lot of families now just let their dog outside, give a call, and the dog comes back for dinner," he noted.

The company has already secured a strategic partnership with Chewy, the U.S.-based pet e-commerce leader, becoming its exclusive PetPhone service provider within three months of negotiations. GlocalMe plans official launch events in Boston and Los Angeles and is in talks with other retail and digital platforms to scale distribution.

The U.S. pet care industry is valued at over $140 billion, with spending per household continuing to rise as pet ownership becomes more embedded in American lifestyles.

Analysts note that the U.S. market is also highly receptive to "humanization" trends in pet care, with consumers willing to adopt technology products that enhance pets' health, safety, and emotional well-being.

For uCloudlink, PetPhone is part of a broader diversification beyond mobile broadband. The company has sold 4 million Wi-Fi devices globally and currently supports 300,000 daily active terminals. The U.S. previously contributed around 20% of group revenue before legal and pandemic disruptions forced a pause.

After resolving patent disputes and re-entering in 2023, the company has expanded its U.S. headcount from 2 to 7 and tailored products specifically for American consumers, including car connectivity solutions and now PetPhone.

Margins in the U.S. remain attractive, with Chen citing 60% gross margins and limited direct competition. The company reported $10 million net profit in 2023, much of which is being reinvested into new product development and U.S. marketing.

"We already see strong acceptance in the U.S. market," Chen said. "This is not only about creating a new product category, but about building a business that can scale."

Looking ahead, Chen believes PetPhone could evolve into a platform play, combining communication, entertainment, and even social interaction between pets. "This is a pet WeChat, a pet TikTok," he said. Optional camera and GPS features are planned, though adapted to U.S. regulatory requirements.

Despite ongoing U.S.–China trade tensions and tariffs, uCloudlink is confident it can weather policy headwinds.

The company is headquartered in Singapore, with R&D in China and diversified manufacturing across Asia, a structure Chen says "minimizes exposure to tariff shocks." With a large, pet-friendly consumer base and high willingness to spend on premium care, the U.S. is being treated as a core growth engine by uCloudlink.

"This is a game-changer market for us," Chen said. "PetPhone is just the beginning of our U.S. strategy."