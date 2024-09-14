OpenAI Reportedly Plans to Charge $2,000 Monthly for Elite Subscription – Will Advanced AI Access Be Worth the Steep Price?

OpenAI reportedly plans to charge a steep price for a new ChatGPT premium subscription plan, which could go as high as $2,000 monthly for businesses. According to the report by "The Information," OpenAI aims to introduce premium tiers that are more expensive but will offer superior functionality and cutting-edge AI models that are still in development.

These models include codenames “Strawberry” and “Orion,” which could handle more complex tasks than those currently available with the free version or the $20-a-month ChatGPT Plus subscription. While details are not confirmed, this move would target professionals and businesses needing top-tier AI tools for intricate tasks.

ChatGPT already has a paid plan offering quicker responses and some extra features. With over 200 million weekly active users, OpenAI appears to be looking for ways to capitalize on the growing demand for advanced AI. While the free version will remain for simple queries, this new model may offer something worth paying for – especially for businesses handling complex data and decision-making.

The “Strawberry” model is rumored to be key, designed for reasoning using “System two thinking.” This would enable it to approach problems through a deliberate, multistep process, potentially solving tasks current models struggle with, such as advanced math​. Meanwhile, "Orion" is being trained using data generated by Strawberry and is expected to be even more powerful, possibly outperforming GPT-4​.

Competition in AI is heating up, with tech giants like Google and Microsoft constantly improving their AI capabilities. OpenAI’s shift toward premium pricing could be a strategic move to stay ahead. By offering exclusive access to its latest models, OpenAI hopes to remain a leader in the race for AI dominance.

Insiders suggest that these premium plans could elevate AI functionality and attract significant investments. From Nvidia to Apple, reportedly looking to back OpenAI, this might drive the company’s valuation into the stratosphere and perch it above $100 billion.

If OpenAI introduces these high-end plans, they will likely appeal to professionals who rely on AI to handle heavy-duty work. Think companies in finance, health care, or even scientific research. These are fields where the ability to process vast amounts of information and generate accurate, in-depth insights could be worth its weight in gold. For the average user, though, the free or $20 options might still be more than enough.

