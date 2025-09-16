Blink Charging Co. BLNK said Tuesday its Series 7, 8, and 9 chargers have earned Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP) 2.0.1 certification, a distinction granted by the Open Charge Alliance. The designation makes Blink one of just five U.S. companies to meet the standard, underscoring its role in advancing electric vehicle infrastructure.

The certification ensures Blink’s hardware can operate across networks, giving customers more flexibility and boosting reliability for EV drivers. Only 68 charger models worldwide have earned the OCPP 2.0.1 certification, putting Blink in a limited group of providers able to meet global communication standards.

OCPP 2.0.1 offers stronger security and scalability compared with earlier standards, reflecting the industry’s push for interoperability as EV adoption accelerates.

Also Read: Blink Charging Partners With Nexxtlab To Boost Smart Energy Management For EV Fleets In Europe

Harmeet Singh, Blink’s chief technology officer, said the recognition underscores the company’s focus on software-driven charging solutions. “Achieving OCPP 2.0.1 certification for our products was a key priority for Blink’s team, reflecting our ongoing commitment to delivering a seamless and convenient charging experience for EV drivers,” Singh said.

The recognition strengthens Blink’s position in a competitive market where compatibility across platforms remains a priority.

Earlier this month, the company regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price rule, following a Sept. 9 notice.

That update coincided with the unveiling of a partnership in the United Kingdom with Paua, a digital charging platform. The deal adds roughly 850 sites and 3,500 connectors to Blink’s network, improving accessibility for both fleets and individual EV users.

Earlier this month, Blink Charging regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price rule. The update, confirmed in a Sept. 9 notice, came as Blink announced a UK partnership with the Paua platform, adding 850 charging sites and about 3,500 connectors to its network.

The collaboration enhances access and usability for fleets and EV drivers, strengthening Blink’s push to expand clean energy infrastructure globally.

For broader exposure, investors often look to ETFs such as the Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF DRIV and the iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF IDRV.

Price Action: BLNK shares were trading lower by 1.47% to $1.340 at last check Tuesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo via Shutterstock