What's Going On With Blink Charging Stock Today?

Blink Charging Co. BLNK shares traded higher Thursday after the electric vehicle charging provider announced it had regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price rule.

The confirmation came in a Sept. 9 notice from Nasdaq, formally closing the matter and restoring the company’s standing on the exchange.

The news arrived alongside a strategic partnership in the UK yesterday, where Blink joined the Paua platform, the country’s largest aggregator of electric vehicle charging for fleets and businesses.

Through this deal, Blink added 850 public charging sites and about 3,500 connectors to Paua’s network, taking the total to more than 67,000.

The integration of Blink’s UK chargers into Paua Access allows drivers to see live information on availability, connector type, and pricing. Users can access Blink chargers without needing extra apps, cards, or contracts. The collaboration focuses on improving the charging experience for both corporate fleets and individual EV owners.

“We’re delighted to now be part of the Paua ecosystem,” said Alex Calnan, Blink’s Managing Director for Europe.

“This collaboration enhances support for fleets, businesses, and individual drivers through the next phase of the energy transition.”

Paua co-founder and CEO Niall Riddell added that the alliance is about making renewable energy and reliable charging more accessible for fleet drivers, giving customers “more options, more power, and fewer excuses not to go electric.”

Blink emphasized that it continues to build partnerships across the UK and internationally, working with municipalities, businesses, and property developers to expand access to clean energy and EV charging solutions. The company highlighted that these efforts align with its long-term goal of accelerating global electrification of transportation.

BLNK Price Action: Blink Charging shares were up 1.77% at $1.14 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock is trading within its 52-week range of $0.63 to $2.31, according to Benzinga Pro data.

