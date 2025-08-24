Apple Inc. AAPL is gearing up for a significant overhaul of its iPhone lineup, with plans for major redesigns over the next three years.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, in his latest “Power On" report revealed that, Apple’s revamp is set to kick off this September with the introduction of the iPhone Air and iPhone 17 series.

The iPhone Air, a sleek new model, is poised to replace the iPhone 16 Plus. Despite its light blue color and the debut of Apple's first in-house modem chip, the device will have a shorter battery life and will lack a physical SIM-card slot.

Alongside the Air, Apple will unveil the iPhone 17, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max. These models will bear a resemblance to the iPhone 16, but will boast a revamped camera system and an updated industrial design. The Pro models will also come in a new orange color.

Apple’s innovation doesn’t stop there. In 2026, the tech giant plans to release its first foldable iPhone, codenamed V68. This device will mirror Samsung Electronics Co.'s book-style foldables, featuring four cameras and Touch ID instead of Face ID.

Also Read: Apple’s Vision Pro Struggles To Gain Traction Amid Slow Release Of Immersive Video

By 2027, Apple aims to celebrate the iPhone's 20th anniversary with the "iPhone 20," sporting a curved-glass design. This release will coincide with a new Liquid Glass-based interface for iOS and other operating systems.

Apple’s ambitious plans for the next three years indicate its commitment to staying ahead in the competitive smartphone market.

The introduction of new designs and features could potentially attract a wider customer base and boost sales.

However, the success of these new models will ultimately depend on their reception by consumers and the market’s response to these innovations.

Read Next

Apple's New Siri Voice-Control Feature Could Revolutionize User Experience

Image: Shutterstock