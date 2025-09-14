Larry Ellison: College Dropout And World's 2nd Richest Man

Larry Ellison, co-founder and chief technology officer of Oracle Corp. ORCL, has led a life full of remarkable and lesser-known accomplishments.

Last week, he even achieved the rank of world's richest man, briefly edging past Elon Musk for the title.

Here are five more surprising facts many people may not know about Ellison:

Surprising Origins

Adopted and double dropout: Ellison was born to a single mother in New York and adopted by his aunt and uncle in Chicago after contracting pneumonia as a baby. He dropped out of the University of Illinois and later the University of Chicago and never received a college degree.

Founding Oracle with $2K

Started Oracle with just $2,000: Ellison co-founded what would become Oracle in 1977 with only $2,000 of his own money and a $50,000 government contract from the CIA.

Island Owner and Health Utopian

Owns almost an entire Hawaiian island: In 2012, Ellison purchased 98% of Lanai, Hawaii for about $300 million. He lives there and is working to turn the island into a model for wellness, sustainability and green living.

Hollywood Cameo

Appeared in "Iron Man 2": Ellison had a cameo as himself in the film "Iron Man 2," where he was playfully called the "Oracle of Oracle."

Tech Investments and Philanthropy

Early investor in Tesla and Salesforce : Beyond Oracle, Ellison was an early investor in companies like Tesla—now among its largest individual shareholders—and Salesforce.

Ellison has committed large donations to cancer research and AI-driven healthcare.

At 81 years old, Ellison remains a central figure at Oracle and the broader tech industry, while showing no sign of stepping back.

