Larry Ellison posing for a photo
September 14, 2025 11:45 AM 2 min read

Larry Ellison: College Dropout And World's 2nd Richest Man

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Larry Ellison, co-founder and chief technology officer of Oracle Corp. ORCL, has led a life full of remarkable and lesser-known accomplishments. 

Last week, he even achieved the rank of world's richest man, briefly edging past Elon Musk for the title. 

Here are five more surprising facts many people may not know about Ellison:

Read Next: Tesla Stock Just Became A Buy Again, Finally: Expert

Surprising Origins

  • Adopted and double dropout: Ellison was born to a single mother in New York and adopted by his aunt and uncle in Chicago after contracting pneumonia as a baby. He dropped out of the University of Illinois and later the University of Chicago and never received a college degree.

Founding Oracle with $2K

  • Started Oracle with just $2,000: Ellison co-founded what would become Oracle in 1977 with only $2,000 of his own money and a $50,000 government contract from the CIA.

Island Owner and Health Utopian

  • Owns almost an entire Hawaiian island: In 2012, Ellison purchased 98% of Lanai, Hawaii for about $300 million. He lives there and is working to turn the island into a model for wellness, sustainability and green living.

Hollywood Cameo

  • Appeared in "Iron Man 2": Ellison had a cameo as himself in the film "Iron Man 2," where he was playfully called the "Oracle of Oracle."

Tech Investments and Philanthropy

  • Early investor in Tesla and Salesforce: Beyond Oracle, Ellison was an early investor in companies like Tesla—now among its largest individual shareholders—and Salesforce. 
  • Ellison has committed large donations to cancer research and AI-driven healthcare.

At 81 years old, Ellison remains a central figure at Oracle and the broader tech industry, while showing no sign of stepping back.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

Photo: Shutterstock

ORCL Logo
ORCLOracle Corp
$291.55-5.30%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
94.03
Growth
66.07
Quality
N/A
Value
8.67
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved