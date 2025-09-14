Ross Gerber Gives Waymo An 'A,' Uber Hit With Disability Lawsuit, Global EV Sales Jump 15% — This Week In Mobility

The weekend was a whirlwind of activity in the business world. From a surge in global electric vehicle sales to a federal lawsuit against Uber, there was no shortage of headlines. Here’s a quick recap of the top stories that made waves over the weekend.

Global EV Sales Skyrocket

In a significant development, global electric vehicle sales saw a 15% surge in August, with 1.16 million Battery Electric Vehicles and over 570,000 Plug-In Hybrid EVs sold worldwide. According to data shared by market research firm Rho Motion, global EV sales from January to August reached 12.7 million units. The Chinese market contributed significantly to these figures, with a 6% YoY growth in sales during August.

Read the full article here.

Uber in Legal Hot Water

Ride-hailing giant Uber Technologies is facing a federal lawsuit over alleged discrimination against disabled passengers. The U.S. Department of Justice filed the lawsuit at the San Francisco Federal Court, alleging that Uber drivers routinely refuse to serve riders with disabilities, including those with service animals and wheelchairs.

Read the full article here.

See Also: Ross Gerber Says Tesla Will Not Achieve Level 4, Level 5 Autonomy Without Addressing Hardware Issues: ‘Elon Musk Hasn’t Solved FSD…’

Detained South Korean Workers To Return Home

In the wake of ICE raids at Hyundai Motor Co.’s Georgia battery plant, a charter plane is set to take detained South Korean factory employees back home. The aircraft, a Boeing Co. 787-i operated by Korean Air, arrived in Georgia on Wednesday and is scheduled to depart with the Korean nationals on Thursday afternoon.

Read the full article here.

NIO Stock Takes A Hit

Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO Inc. fell sharply after the company announced plans to raise fresh capital through a sizable equity offering. The company plans to issue up to 181.8 million Class A ordinary shares, split between American depositary shares (ADS), each representing one ordinary share, and direct ordinary share offerings.

Read the full article here.

Waymo Earns Praise From Tesla Bull

Alphabet Inc.’s Waymo received unexpected praise from Tesla bull Ross Gerber after a real-world Los Angeles ride. Gerber highlighted the self-driving unit’s growing traction as it ramps up robotaxi testing and expansion across the U.S.

Read the full article here.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com