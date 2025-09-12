Global Electric Vehicle Sales Surge 15% In August With 1.7 Million Units Sold — North America Sees 6% Increase

Electric vehicle sales worldwide grew 15% in August, with 1.16 million Battery Electric Vehicles and over 570,000 Plug-In Hybrid EVs sold across the globe.

12.7 Million Units Sold In 2025

Global EV sales from January to August reached 12.7 million units, according to global sales data shared by market research firm Rho Motion on Thursday. The bulk of the sales came from the Chinese market, which experienced a 6% YoY growth in sales during August. YTD, China has sold over 7.6 million EVs.

"The North American market has reached a record monthly high as consumers in the US accelerate purchases to take advantage of the tax credit before it expires at the end of September," Charles Lester, data manager at Rho Motion, said.

YTD, North American sales have grown 6% this year, with 1.3 million electric vehicles sold in the region. However, the report suggests that the firm expects automakers in the U.S. to cut production in the fourth quarter despite strong September sales.

European sales grew 31% YTD, with BEV sales up 31% while PHEVs registered a 30% growth. BYD Co. Ltd. BYDDY BYDDF Seal U is "one of the bestselling PHEVs in Europe, as the OEM continues to expand sales in the region," the report said.

Tesla Sales Dwindle, BYD Grows In Europe

The news comes as Tesla Inc. TSLA sales have shrunk in the U.S., with the company's market share falling below the 40% mark for the first time in eight years. Tesla now holds 38% of the sector in the U.S.

Tesla sales have also dwindled in Europe, with double-digit declines in multiple markets coinciding with BYD surging 225% in the region. The company is also reportedly planning a renewed India push.

Ford Revamps Marketing, US New Vehicle Price Hike

Meanwhile, Ford Motor Co. F recently announced a marketing pivot with a new ad campaign where the company showcased a balance between electric vehicles and ICE-powered vehicles after it unveiled an all-new electric platform and kicked off production at its Kentucky Battery Plant with SK On.

Elsewhere, the ATP (Average Transaction Price) of new vehicles in the U.S. rose 2.6% in August as EV sales hit a record with 146,332 units in August, accounting for a record 9.9% of the total market share.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock