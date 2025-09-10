CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV shares climbed Wednesday alongside other AI-related names after Oracle issued bullish cloud infrastructure guidance with its Q1 earnings report.

CRWV stock is climbing. See the real-time chart here.

On Tuesday, CoreWeave announced its new venture capital arm CoreWeave Ventures, launched to invest in AI-focused startups and accelerate next-generation computing innovations.

The program combines funding, infrastructure, and technical expertise to help entrepreneurs transform early concepts into real-world applications as demand for AI tools expands across industries.

Startups joining the program gain access to CoreWeave's AI-optimized cloud, production-grade testing environments, and commercial guidance informed by the company's enterprise network.

Participation options include direct investment, compute-for-equity agreements, or collaboration as part of a wider community that brings together advanced developers and vertical AI application builders.

Read Next: Oracle Stock Rockets On $455 Billion Revenue Pipeline: Here’s What Wall Street Is Buzzing About

"Pipeline Opportunity"

Brannin McBee, CoreWeave's chief development officer, sees the venture arm as a way to build the company's "pipeline" with AI start-ups.

"It gets us closer to the earlier stage space," McBee told the Wall Street Journal.

"We will be working alongside leading investors on identifying and funding and providing compute to these companies. It's an interesting bidirectional pipeline opportunity for us," McBee said.

McBee noted that developing a portfolio of startups could also position the company for future acquisitions by providing a strategic advantage in the highly competitive M&A landscape.

CoreWeave has already invested in nine early-stage companies this year, according to McBee, who said that CoreWeave Ventures can write checks as large as nine figures for the right investment.

CRWV Stock Price: CoreWeave shares gained 27% this week on the announcement of its new venture arm and AI momentum. The stock is up nearly 200% since its IPO in April.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock