CoreWeave Stock Jumps As New Ventures Arm Backs AI Startups With Capital And Cloud Power

Artificial intelligence hyperscaler CoreWeave CRWV is trading higher on Tuesday after announcing the launch of CoreWeave Ventures, a fund and support initiative for founders developing platforms and technologies that drive the next phase of artificial intelligence and computing innovation. The initiative provides capital, computing resources, and technical expertise to accelerate new ideas into real-world applications as demand for AI infrastructure and tools grows across industries.

The program offers startups access to CoreWeave's AI-optimized cloud, production-grade testing clusters, and go-to-market guidance shaped by its enterprise network.

Also Read: CoreWeave Growth Fueled By OpenAI Contracts, Strategic Acquisition, Says Analyst

Founders can engage through investment, compute-for-equity arrangements, or a technology partner who wants to build a community of participants, including advanced developers and vertical AI application builders. Companies like Moonvalley credit CoreWeave for helping them scale faster and focus on innovation.

By combining capital with deep technical alignment, CoreWeave Ventures is a launchpad for entrepreneurs who want to build the AI ecosystem and advance computing's future.

CoreWeave stock plunged 40% in the last three months after failing to reach adjusted EPS consensus estimates in the previous two quarters. The stock tanked 19% after the AI cloud provider posted second-quarter revenue of $1.21 billion, up 23.5% sequentially and ahead of estimates, alongside a backlog that swelled to $30.1 billion. Despite the beat, investors reacted to margin pressure and guidance that highlighted heavy near-term costs from ramping capacity toward 900MW by year-end.

Stifel's Ruben Roy said CoreWeave beat on revenue and operating income, driven by new contracts with OpenAI and major hyperscalers, but he flagged margin weakness and higher costs. HC Wainwright's Kevin Dede called the quarter "blockbuster," citing strong adoption across consumer and enterprise markets. At the same time, Needham's Mike Cikos pointed to robust backlog growth as a future revenue driver, even as execution and supplier risks loom from aggressive expansion.

CRWV Price Action: CoreWeave shares are trading higher by 7.77% to $100.70 at publication on Tuesday.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock