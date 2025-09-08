Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER and Momenta on Monday announced plans to test Level 4 autonomous vehicles in Germany next year.

The collaboration will integrate Momenta’s advanced, AI-driven autonomous driving technology into Uber’s global platform, aiming to deliver safe, scalable, and efficient Robotaxi services in Europe and beyond.

Munich will host Uber and Momenta’s Level 4 autonomous vehicle tests in 2026, serving as the springboard for expansion across Europe.

The company said Munich’s strong engineering heritage, robust automotive ecosystem, and culture of innovation position the city to spearhead the introduction of autonomous mobility on European streets, making it an ideal launchpad for the initiative.

It added that Momenta is already a trusted partner of major German automakers, including Mercedes-Benz and BMW, underscoring its established presence within Bavaria’s and Germany’s automotive sector.

“Testing Level 4 autonomous vehicles in Munich allows us to showcase how Momenta’s AI-driven Robotaxi technology can transform urban mobility, as a new chapter in the region’s rich automotive heritage,” said Xudong Cao, CEO of Momenta.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi added, “Germany has shaped the global automotive industry for more than a century, and now Munich will help shape the future with autonomous vehicles.”

The company said Momenta’s distinctive two-leg strategy, which combines deploying advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) with partner OEMs and developing Robotaxi technology, has established a foundation for large-scale, real-world adoption.

It noted that Momenta’s ADAS is already operational in 400,000 customer vehicles through its partner OEMs. The company added that its Robotaxi service has been running in Shanghai and is set for a commercial rollout without onboard safety operators by the end of this year.

Uber and Momenta first announced a strategic agreement in May 2025 to bring autonomous vehicles to the Uber platform in international markets outside the U.S. and China.

Price Action: Uber stock is trading higher by 0.42% to $91.37 premarket at last check Monday.

