Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp SailPoint Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

SailPoint, Inc. SAIL will release earnings results for the second quarter before the opening bell on Tuesday, Sept. 9.

Analysts expect the Austin, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings at 4 cents per share. SailPoint is projected to report quarterly revenue of $243.23 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 4, SailPoint and HCLTech announced a partnership to provide modern identity security solutions built for the scale, speed and complexity of AI-enabled enterprise environments.

SailPoint shares rose 4.4% to close at $21.98 on Friday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight rating with a price target of $25 on Sept. 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

JP Morgan analyst Brian Essex upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of $26 on Aug. 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Jonathan Ruykhaver initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a price target of $29 on June 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $27 to $29 on June 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $26 to $27 on June 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%

Considering buying SAIL stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock