Chinese electric vehicle maker XPeng XPEV tapped IAA Mobility 2025 to showcase its push to redefine mobility with AI-powered vehicles, robotics, and flying cars.

The company unveiled the European debut of the Next P7, a high-performance AI-driven sports sedan, while announcing the September launch of its first European R&D center in Munich.

This center will deepen ties with European users, drive local innovation, and expand XPeng’s global footprint.

Vice Chairman Brian Gu said XPeng now serves users in more than 46 markets as the sixth-largest EV maker worldwide.

XPeng stock gained 68% year-to-date as rising vehicle deliveries, led by the Mona M03, boosted profit margins. Strong second-quarter 2025 earnings and upbeat third-quarter delivery forecasts signal solid year-over-year growth.

Investor confidence is also rising on XPeng’s expanded collaboration with Volkswagen Group and a favorable Chinese EV market outlook.

XPeng placed Europe at the center of its expansion strategy, pointing to momentum in the region where it leads mid-to-high-end BEV sales among Chinese brands.

At the heart of its strategy, XPeng’s self-developed AI architecture integrates cloud, vehicle, computing power, and hardware to power its ecosystem, from smart driving systems and Robotaxi trials to humanoid robots.

The company aims to mass-produce L4 autonomous vehicles by 2026 and bring its NGP smart driving system to global markets by late 2026.

XPeng’s IAA lineup included five models: the G6 and G9 SUVs, the X9 MPV, the P7+, and the Next P7, which set a record by covering 3,961 km in 24 hours.

Beyond ground mobility, XPeng AEROHT will debut its modular flying car, the Land Aircraft Carrier, in Dubai this October, with mass production slated for 2026.

The company also previewed its humanoid robot, IRON, and announced a next-generation version launching later this year.

Price Action: XPEV stock is trading higher by 2.87% to $20.40 premarket at last check Monday.

