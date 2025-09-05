Qualcomm Technologies QCOM and BMW Group have introduced Snapdragon Ride Pilot on Friday, a new automated driving platform aimed at advancing safety and driver assistance.

The system, built on Qualcomm's Snapdragon Ride system-on-chips and a jointly developed AD software stack, is designed to support features ranging from NCAP-compliant safety functions to Level 2+ highway and urban navigation.

Snapdragon Ride Pilot made its global debut Friday in the all-new BMW iX3, the first production vehicle in BMW’s Neue Klasse and has been validated for use in more than 60 countries with expected expansion to over 100 countries in 2026.

Qualcomm and BMW emphasized scalability and safety, describing Ride Pilot as a flexible platform built on 360-degree perception, context-aware driving, and compliance with the latest global safety standards.

BMW has branded the technology the "Superbrain of Automated Driving," citing computing power 20 times greater than its predecessor.

The launch underscores Qualcomm's growing automotive ambitions. Automotive revenue hit a record $984 million in its fiscal third quarter, up 21% year-over-year, helping offset volatility in its core handset business.

Total company revenue rose 10% to $10.37 billion, while adjusted earnings per share reached $2.77, marking the company's ninth consecutive earnings beat.

Qualcomm CDMA Technologies revenue increased 11% to $8.99 billion, with handset sales climbing 7% and IoT revenue surging 24% to $1.68 billion.

Looking ahead, Qualcomm guided fourth-quarter revenue between $10.3 billion and $11.1 billion and EPS of $2.75 to $2.95, in line with Wall Street expectations.

Shares have gained 4% year-to-date, supported by strength in automotive and IoT, though muted guidance and handset headwinds have capped momentum.

Analysts remain largely constructive. Rosenblatt's Kevin Cassidy described the quarter as a "solid beat," noting the company's edge AI roadmap as a competitive advantage, though he trimmed fourth-quarter forecasts slightly.

Bank of America's Tal Liani and J.P. Morgan's Samik Chatterjee reiterated bullish ratings, pointing to design wins in automotive, IoT expansion, and potential handset recovery.

However, both flagged Qualcomm's significant exposure to China and the long-anticipated exit of Apple AAPL as ongoing risks.

Price Action: Qualcomm stock is trading higher by 0.18% to $159.99 premarket at last check Friday.

