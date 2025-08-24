Nvidia Shows Off Robots Powered By Its Tech That Can Deliver Food, Help Nurses And Even Farm Crops

Nvidia Corporation NVDA has been spotlighting a new wave of robotics startups using its AI hardware and software to build humanoid helpers, delivery bots, cleaning drones and farming machines, as the company celebrates surpassing two million developers on its robotics stack.

Nvidia Highlights Robotics Startups Driving AI Innovation

Under CEO Jensen Huang, Nvidia is showcasing companies leveraging its Jetson edge computing modules, Isaac Sim simulation platform and foundation models to bring real-world AI robots to market faster.

Dexmate's Humanoid Robots Enter Manufacturing And Logistics

Dexmate, an Nvidia Inception startup, is developing its Vega humanoid robot, capable of lifting, folding and handling complex tasks for manufacturing, logistics and retail. Using Nvidia's Isaac simulation tools and Orin AGX chips, Dexmate has rapidly accelerated development and is now piloting units with public companies.

See Also: Nvidia Prepares New China-Specific AI Chip To Defend Market Share

Diligent Robotics' Moxi Saves Clinicians Time

Austin-based Diligent Robotics has deployed nearly 100 Moxi humanoid robots in hospitals, saving clinicians over 500,000 hours by transporting medications, samples and supplies. Moxi uses a vision language model distilled to run on Nvidia Jetson modules and has been tested extensively in simulation to navigate elevators, doors and crowded hospital environments.

Serve Robotics Expands Food Delivery Fleet

Serve Robotics operates thousands of delivery robots in U.S. cities, powered by Nvidia GPUs for real-time navigation and obstacle detection. The startup is scaling to 2,000 robots and integrating foundation model-based navigation to improve safety and intelligence, while also making cameo appearances in Hollywood films.

Peer Robotics, Lucid Bots And Carbon Robotics Automate Tough Jobs

Peer Robotics uses Jetson-powered pallet jacks to handle heavy loads in warehouses, while Lucid Bots deploys drones and robots to clean buildings and concrete surfaces. Carbon Robotics' LaserWeeder, powered by 24 Nvidia GPUs, eliminates up to 10,000 weeds per minute, reducing herbicide use and solving labor shortages, with autonomous tractors in development.

Nvidia Earnings Preview: AI Surge, China Rebound Drive Aug. 27 Outlook

Nvidia is poised for another strong earnings season on Aug. 27, driven by surging global AI demand, a rebound in China sales and accelerating data center investments.

Analysts at UBS and Wedbush maintain bullish outlooks, citing robust demand for Nvidia's B200, GB200 and upcoming GB300 GPUs, as well as rising hyperscale capital expenditures and long-term infrastructure projects.

Wedbush raised its price target to $210 and lifted its revenue and earnings forecasts, highlighting the chipmaker's dominant position in AI and expectations for continued growth through 2026 and beyond.

According to Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, NVDA maintains strong upward price trend across short, medium and long-term trends. Additional performance details are available here.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock AI on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.