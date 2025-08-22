OnlyFans Owner Leonid Radvinsky Cashes $701 Million Dividend As $7 Billion Sale Talks Heat Up

Ukrainian-American entrepreneur Leonid Radvinsky extracted a record $701 million dividend from OnlyFans ahead of active sale negotiations that could value the content subscription platform at $7 billion, according to regulatory filings submitted to Companies House on Friday.

Record Payout Signals Strategic Exit Ahead of Platform Sale

The massive payout underscores the exceptional profitability of the UK-based streaming platform, which generated $1.4 billion in revenue during the financial year ending November 30, up from $1.3 billion the previous year, reported the Financial Times.

Revenue Surge Drives Platform Valuation

Fenix International, OnlyFans’ parent company, reported taking in $7.2 billion from subscribers in 2024, an increase from $6.6 billion in 2023. The platform paid out $5.8 billion to its 4.6 million content creators, maintaining its 80% revenue-sharing model that has driven creator adoption.

Pre-tax profit reached $684 million, climbing from $658 million in 2023, while the company maintained a lean operational structure with just 46 direct employees. This efficiency metric translates to approximately $30.95 million in revenue per employee, significantly outpacing tech giants Apple Inc. AAPL at $2.38 million and Microsoft Corp. MSFT at $1.1 million per employee.

See Also: OpenAI Expands Into 2nd-Largest Market With India Office Launch After Introducing $4.60 ChatGPT Go Subscription

Forest Road Consortium Leads Acquisition Talks

Radvinsky is negotiating with a consortium led by Los Angeles-based investment firm The Forest Road Company for a majority stake sale. The potential deal could value OnlyFans at up to $7 billion, marking a substantial premium from earlier valuations.

Strategic Expansion Beyond Adult Content

CEO Keily Blair emphasized the platform’s diversification strategy, according to FT, stating that OnlyFans had “expanded in new verticals, demonstrating the strength and potential of the platform across a wide range of genres.”

Platform metrics show strong growth momentum, with creator accounts increasing 13% to 4.6 million and fan accounts growing 24% to 377.5 million globally, according to the report. The United States remains OnlyFans’ largest market, though the company maintains UK headquarters and tax domicile.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock