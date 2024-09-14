OnlyFans Beats Apple, Google, Netflix, And Other Big Tech Companies In Revenue Per Employee: Here's The Down Low

Content-sharing platform OnlyFans has come out on top against big tech companies like Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc.'s Google, Netflix Inc., and others in terms of revenue generation per employee.

What Happened: OnlyFans reported revenue of $1.3 billion for the financial year 2023.

While its revenue is a fraction of that of big tech companies like Apple, Google, and Microsoft, its revenue per employee is magnitudes higher than these tech giants, as pointed out by Trung Phan.

Company Revenue No. Of Employees Revenue Per Employee OnlyFans $1.3 billion 42 $30.95 million Craigslist* $0.694 billion 50 $13.88 million Netflix $33.7 billion 13,000 $2.59 million Apple $383 billion 161,000 $2.38 million Meta Platforms $134 billion 67,317 $1.99 million Google $305 billion 182,502 $1.67 million Microsoft $245 billion 221,000 $1.1 million

Source: Company reports | *Craigslist's revenue is from 2022, as data for 2023 was not immediately available

On average, each OnlyFans employee contributed to nearly $31 million to the company's top line, while Microsoft's average revenue per employee was the lowest in this last at just $1.1 million – almost 28 times lower than that of OnlyFans.

For context, Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Meta are four of the five most valuable companies in the world in terms of market capitalization.

Craigslist, a privately held classifieds platform, continued to remain among the top companies in terms of revenue per employee. Although its revenue has shrunk from its peak of $1 billion in the late 2010s, its revenue per employee remains among the highest in the list due to its relatively small team.

The story is completely different, however, for tech giants who have thousands of employees on their payrolls.

While their revenue is also several magnitudes higher than OnlyFans and Craigslist, the significantly higher number of employees brings down the average revenue to single digits.

