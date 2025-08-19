Larry Ellison Once Said Bill Gates Isn't The Smartest Or Most 'Brilliant,' But Has Two Traits That Very Few Have—'Bill, Forgive Me'

Larry Ellison lauded Billionaire Bill Gates for his exceptional business acumen, calling him one of the most remarkable business people he has ever met.

Ellison On Gates: Relentless, Focused And Indefatigable

Ellison, the co-founder of Oracle Corporation ORCL in a 2011 interview with TellTaleStory stated, “There are a lot of brilliant, really brilliant scientists in our business. Bill, forgive me, there are a lot of people in the world smarter than Bill Gates. There are very few people in the world that have his focus and endurance.”

Ellison went on to describe Gates as “utterly relentless” and “indefatigable,” with an unwavering ambition to achieve his goals. He also noted that Gates is “young, mean, and not tired,” a notable compliment coming from Ellison.

The Oracle co-founder drew comparisons between Gates, Thomas Edison, and John D. Rockefeller, but felt Gates was more akin to Rockefeller. “If he were Edison, he’d be less dangerous. He is utterly relentless…he wants it all.”

Bill Gates Credits Mother for Microsoft's Early Break

Gates’ business prowess has been a subject of admiration for many. His mother, Mary Gates, played a significant role in securing a pivotal contract with IBM IBM in 1980, which set the stage for Microsoft’s MSFT success.

Gates, who co-founded Microsoft, has been a key figure in the tech industry for decades. Earlier this year, as Microsoft celebrated its 50th anniversary, Gates shared the original code that played a pivotal role in the company’s creation.

Meanwhile, Ellison has also been making headlines for his remarkable wealth surge. In 2025, he added nearly $100 billion to his net worth, surpassing the likes of Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg, despite past financial struggles.

On a year-to-date basis, Microsoft and Oracle surged 23.5% and 50.02%, respectively, as per data from Benzinga Pro.

