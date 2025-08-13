Investors in the AI infrastructure space are suddenly seeing CoreWeave Inc CRWV not just as a vendor, but as a critical engine powering some of the world's most ambitious AI projects.

From ~470MW of active AI power in second quarter to a projected 900MW by year-end 2025, the company is effectively doubling its footprint while signing incremental expansion deals with Microsoft Corp MSFT and Alphabet Inc‘s GOOGL GOOG Google.

JPMorgan analyst Mark R. Murphy notes that CoreWeave's second quarter beat-and-raise quarter reflects a “"tremendous" number of sovereign governments which are expressing ambitions within AI," and highlights the company's ability to scale rapidly. Murphy sees CoreWeave's business as "trending in the right direction with ongoing traction, exhibiting robust performance across many metrics, and riding the AI secular mega-trend very well."

Hyperscaler Hook

The incremental expansions with Microsoft and Google underscore a subtle but powerful trend: hyperscale clients are increasingly relying on CoreWeave's platform to deploy large-scale AI clusters. Rather than building everything in-house, these tech titans are leveraging CoreWeave's speed and capacity to meet surging demand.

The company describes this demand as "aggressively expanding [its] footprint on intensifying demand signals from [its] customers," a signal that even the most sophisticated AI developers recognize as hard to ignore.

Capacity Crunch & Pipeline Momentum

The roadmap isn't just about adding gigawatts of compute. It reflects carefully managed, high-velocity expansion that balances capacity deployment with pipeline growth. By year-end 2025, hitting 900MW of active power — almost double second quarter levels. This should both satisfy client demand and position CoreWeave as a go-to partner for compute-intensive AI projects, from OpenAI training workloads to next-generation inferencing.

Investor Takeaway

Murphy points out that CoreWeave's second-quarter metrics — including revenue growth of 207% year-over-year and operating income ahead of guidance — show that, while the stock may remain volatile due to its lumpy business model, the underlying fundamentals are robust.

The combination of tangible capacity growth, strategic hyperscaler partnerships, and robust pipeline momentum may help CoreWeave sustain its AI expansion, attracting both attention and investment from the biggest names in tech.

