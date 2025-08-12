CoreWeave Inc CRWV has been riding a strong upward current this year, surging more than 250% year-to-date and steadily climbing through the summer months. Now, as it prepares to report second quarter earnings Tuesday, investors are eager to see if this cloud infrastructure leader can keep its bullish streak alive — or if some turbulence lies ahead.

Bullish Momentum In The Clouds

At a robust $143.60 per share, CoreWeave comfortably floats above all its major moving averages. The eight-day simple moving average sits at $120.78, the 20-day at $120.85, and the 50-day just shy of $140.68 — all flashing clear bullish signals. This technical picture suggests the stock is enjoying solid buying pressure and momentum, a positive sign that traders are confident in the company's ongoing growth narrative.

The MACD (moving average convergence/divergence) indicator (blue line), currently at a negative 1.72, has crossed over the signal line (orange line) and still supports a bullish view, indicating that the stock's momentum may be stabilizing before another potential surge.

Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at a healthy 60.01, signaling that CoreWeave is neither overbought nor oversold, leaving room for further upside without the usual overheating warning signs.

The Earnings Cloud: Silver Lining Or Storm?

Wall Street's expectations are cautious but hopeful. Analysts forecast a loss of 17 cents a share on revenue of about $1.08 billion, according to Benzinga Pro data. This figure reflects CoreWeave's heavy investment in its proprietary cloud platform designed to power the next generation of AI applications. The company's cutting-edge technology is already helping fuel breakthroughs in AI, supporting complex models with automation and efficiency that few competitors can match.

This makes today's earnings release more than just a report card — it's a critical checkpoint on whether CoreWeave can translate its technological promise into sustained financial growth. Investors will be watching closely for signs that the company can continue scaling its platform and tapping into the booming AI infrastructure market.

Clear Skies Ahead?

With technicals glowing and a market hungry for AI innovation, CoreWeave's chart suggests the run isn't over yet. But earnings will be the ultimate litmus test. A strong beat and confident guidance could send shares soaring to challenge that $187 52-week high. On the flip side, any disappointment might create some short-term clouds for the stock.

For now, CoreWeave is cruising on a bullish breeze — and all eyes are on the skies to see if the momentum will hold as earnings land.

