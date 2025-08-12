Tesla Talent Exodus Continues As North America Service Chief Departs Elon Musk's EV Giant

Tesla Inc.'s TSLA North American Director of Service is the latest executive to depart Elon Musk's EV giant in line with the recent talent exodus.

Leaving Tesla Was A ‘Difficult Decision'

Piero Landolfi, the director of service for Tesla in North America, left the company after almost nine years, he announced in a post on social media platform LinkedIn over the weekend.

"It was hard because of the incredibly talented and passionate people that I had the privilege to work, sweat and laugh with as we were accelerating the world to sustainable energy," Landolfi said in the post. According to his profile, Landolfi will be heading to Nimble, an AI robotics and e-commerce platform.

Source: Piero Landolfi via LinkedIn

Key Departures From Tesla

The news comes as Tesla has seen several high-profile exits from the company, including Musk's close aide Omead Afshar's departure, leading to the billionaire personally overseeing North American and European Sales.

Musk then appointed Raj Jegganathan, an IT executive at Tesla, to lead the company's sales following Troy Jones' exit from the company after a 15-year stint as the top sales executive.

Tesla's Dwindling Sales

Elsewhere, Tesla has been experiencing a decline in sales on a global level. The company recorded a decline in UK sales, delivering over 987 units in the country. This also coincided with poor sales in Denmark, Sweden and France, all reporting double-digit drops.

The company also recorded a 21% decline in sales in California, despite the Model 3 and Model Y holding best-selling spots in the state.

