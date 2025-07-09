Musk Vs Zuckerberg: Two Richest Men Battle Over Daily Social Media Users

Billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg almost ended up in a cage fight over their competing social media platforms. Musk may not want to look at the latest metrics from X rival Threads, or he could be proposing a cage match again.

What Happened: Meta Platforms Inc META launched Threads in 2023 and was viewed as a potential X killer and a new social media platform to lure users from Musk's platform. Threads has grown to more than 350 million registered users and according to new metrics, is nearing X in one category.

In June, Threads had 115.1 million daily active users on the mobile app, according to data from Similarweb shared by TechCrunch. That total was up 127.8% year-over-year and also came closer to X than in past months.

X had 132 million daily active users on mobile in June, which was down 15.2% year-over-year.

Bluesky, another social media rival, trailed both with 4.1 million daily active users on mobile in June, but that figure was up an impressive 372.5% year-over-year.

For U.S. users, the data was also close. X had 33.1 million daily active users for mobile in June, while Threads had 15.3 million daily active users. Bluesky had around 1.1 million daily active users for U.S. mobile in June.

The data shows that Threads is seeing an increase in mobile usage while X is seeing declines. The lines of daily active users are getting closer together, at least for mobile. This comes as Meta said it passed the 350 million monthly active users milestone for Threads recently and is working on further monetizing this user base.

X, which is no longer public, had 600 million monthly active users in 2024, according to data from Musk.

Why It's Important: While Threads is closing the gap for mobile daily active users in the latest data, it still has a long way to go for web visits.

Similarweb data showed that X had 145.8 million daily web visits in June, compared to only 6.9 million daily web visits for Threads. Bluesky was even lower at 5.3 million daily web visits.

The data for the U.S. region was similar, with X having 33.1 million daily web visits in June, with Threads having 985,200 daily web visits and Bluesky having 2.4 million daily web visits.

This shows that X still ranks as one of the most visited social media platforms and gets significantly more web traffic than Threads. Threads was set up as a mobile app, with the web version launched later.

Add it up, and X is still dominant over Threads, but it should be worried about mobile growth for Threads and usage decline on its platform.

While there is room for many social media platforms, users in the U.S. and around the world only have so much time to commit to each platform, and X and Threads both want to get as much usage and monetization opportunities as possible.

The battle between X and Threads comes with Musk and Zuckerberg are also the two richest people in the world at this time. Musk is the world's richest person, worth $349 billion according to Bloomberg. Zuckerberg ranks second with $254 billion.

Similar to their mobile usage trajectory, Musk is on the decline and Zuckerberg is on the rise. Musk's net worth is down $83.9 billion year-to-date in 2025, while Zuckerberg's wealth is up $46.9 billion. This comes, of course, with Tesla stock down 22% in 2025 and Meta stock up 22% in 2025.

