Tower Semiconductor Ltd. TSEM on Tuesday said it is teaming up with AIStorm to launch a high-speed imaging chip that brings slow-motion analysis to the masses.

The new device, dubbed Cheetah HS, merges ultra-fast imaging capabilities with integrated AI processing, offering speeds that surpass traditional CMOS sensors by thousands of times while consuming less power and cutting costs.

The announcement, made jointly from Houston, Texas, and Migdal HaEmek, Israel on August 12, 2025, outlines a 120×80-pixel sensor capable of capturing up to 260,000 frames per second.

Also Read: Tower Semiconductor Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Upbeat Q2 Earnings

The latest development came after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter results.

The company reported a quarterly revenue growth of 6% year-on-year (Y/Y) to $372.06 million, compared to the analyst consensus estimate of $370.23 million. The Israel-based contract chipmaker’s adjusted EPS of 50 cents beat the analyst consensus estimate of 45 cents.

Tower Semiconductor expects third-quarter revenue of $375.25 million-$414.75 million compared to the $394.54 million analyst consensus estimate.

This latest technology could transform applications in robotics, industrial inspection, surveillance, sports analysis, and more.

Cheetah HS uses Tower’s charge-domain imaging platform combined with AIStorm’s proprietary analog AI neurons, enabling the first layer of neural network computation to occur directly within the sensor.

This design eliminates the need for costly high-speed data converters and complex wiring, significantly reducing both bill-of-materials and power requirements.

Its architecture allows for adjustable frame rates, integrated LED driving capabilities of up to 40 mA, improved low-light capture, and the option to output either raw high-speed video or preprocessed neural network data.

These features provide a competitive edge for industries that require rapid visual analysis without the expense of traditional high-speed camera systems.

Potential uses range from structural health monitoring and drone navigation to barcode scanning, biometric security, vehicle speed detection, and manufacturing line inspection.

The system’s flexibility enables users to fine-tune performance for either cost savings or precision measurements, making it attractive across consumer, commercial, and defense markets.

“Many consumer and industrial applications require ultra-slow-motion analysis of real-time events to analyze performance or detect anomalies. Such solutions are very costly, and our Cheetah HS solution makes them affordable for a wide range of markets and end applications,” said David Schie, CEO of AIStorm.

According to Benzinga Pro, TSEM stock has gained over 21.70% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Amplify ETF Trust Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF ITEQ.

Price Action: TSEM shares are trading lower by 0.22% to $46.23 premarket at last check Tuesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

