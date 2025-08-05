Tower Semiconductor Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Upbeat Q2 Earnings

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. TSEM reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results on Monday.

The company reported a quarterly revenue growth of 6% year-on-year (Y/Y) to $372.06 million, compared to the analyst consensus estimate of $370.23 million. The Israel-based contract chipmaker's adjusted EPS of 50 cents beat the analyst consensus estimate of 45 cents.

Tower Semiconductor expects third-quarter revenue of $375.25 million-$414.75 million compared to the $394.54 million analyst consensus estimate.

Russell Ellwanger, Chief Executive Officer of Tower Semiconductor, said, “We have reported strong financial results for the second quarter of 2025, demonstrating both quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year revenue growth. Our strategic initiatives, backed by the repurposing of multiple factories towards higher capacity for RF infrastructure, are well underway, and have contributed and will contribute more strongly in the following quarters to our expected growth. The momentum we have gained in our RF infrastructure business, driven by data centers and AI expansions, is particularly noteworthy, with customer forecasts continuing to increase. We are well poised to benefit in this market, as evidenced by our number one market share position.”

Tower Semiconductor shares fell 1.3% to trade at $50.31 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Tower Semiconductor following earnings announcement.

Susquehanna analyst Medhi Hosseini maintained Tower Semiconductor with a Positive rating and raised the price target from $60 to $66.

Benchmark analyst Cody Acree maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $60 to $66.

Photo via Shutterstock