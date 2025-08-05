Lucid Stock Has 23% Upside, Says Cantor Fitzgerald Ahead of Q2 Earnings—Expects LCID To Cut Annual Production Guidance

Lucid Group Inc. LCID could cut its annual production guidance ahead of the company's second-quarter earnings call scheduled for Tuesday.

Annual Production Guidance Cut A ‘Possible Scenario'

"There is a possible scenario where LCID could revise down its guidance," Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Andres Sheppard said in a new investor note released on Monday.

The analyst reiterated a Neutral rating for the stock and set a $3 price target for LCID. Lucid stock currently trades at $2.44, according to Benzinga Pro Data, indicating an approximately 23% upside in the stock value.

Analysts Expect Revenue Growth—Deliveries Stall

Analysts expect the automaker to report an estimated revenue of $296.2 million for Q2 2025, up from the previous quarter's approximately $200 million revenue. Analysts also predict a loss of 21 cents per share, down from 29 cents per share during Q1.

Lucid also reported delivering over 3,309 units in the second quarter, up from 3,301 units previously. However, the company missed analyst estimates of 3,611 units delivered.

Partnerships With Uber, Timothée Chalamet Signals Future Prospects

The company also announced a strategic partnership with ride-hailing giant Uber Technologies Inc. UBER to deploy over 20,000 Robotaxis in the next 5 years.

Lucid also officially announced actor Timothée Chalamet as the brand's official ambassador, in what the automaker says will be a step towards increasing the brand’s cultural relevance.

