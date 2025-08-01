Lucid Is Now Shipping Adapters That Let Customers Access Elon Musk-Led Tesla's Supercharger Network

Lucid Group Inc. LCID has begun shipping adapters for its customers, which will let them access Tesla Inc.'s TLSA Supercharging stations.

What Happened: The company has begun shipping the NACS (North American Charging Standard) to CCS1 (Combined Charging System) charging adapters to owners of the Lucid Air sedan, EV reported on Thursday.

The adapters would let the Lucid Air owners access over 23,500 Tesla Superchargers regardless of the model year, the report suggests.

The $220 adapters support DC-fast charging up to 500 kW, with new orders expected to ship by 29 August. The Gravity SUV, on the other hand, has a native fast charging port.

Why It Matters: The news comes as Lucid recently announced a strategic partnership with ride-hailing giant Uber Technologies Inc. UBER to offer over 20,000 robotaxis on its platform over 5 years.

The company also announced actor Timothée Chalamet as Lucid's official brand ambassador, in what the company said was a step towards increasing the brand's cultural relevance.

Elsewhere, Lucid's interim CEO Marc Winterhoff hailed the company's Chinese rivals in an interview over Chinese EVs' fit and finish as well as the overall product quality.

