August 1, 2025 2:35 AM 2 min read

Lucid Is Now Shipping Adapters That Let Customers Access Elon Musk-Led Tesla's Supercharger Network

by Badar Shaikh Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Lucid Group Inc. LCID has begun shipping adapters for its customers, which will let them access Tesla Inc.'s TLSA Supercharging stations.

Check out the current price of LCID stock here.

What Happened: The company has begun shipping the NACS (North American Charging Standard) to CCS1 (Combined Charging System) charging adapters to owners of the Lucid Air sedan, EV reported on Thursday.

The adapters would let the Lucid Air owners access over 23,500 Tesla Superchargers regardless of the model year, the report suggests. 

The $220 adapters support DC-fast charging up to 500 kW, with new orders expected to ship by 29 August. The Gravity SUV, on the other hand, has a native fast charging port.

Why It Matters: The news comes as Lucid recently announced a strategic partnership with ride-hailing giant Uber Technologies Inc. UBER to offer over 20,000 robotaxis on its platform over 5 years.

The company also announced actor Timothée Chalamet as Lucid's official brand ambassador, in what the company said was a step towards increasing the brand's cultural relevance.

Elsewhere, Lucid's interim CEO Marc Winterhoff hailed the company's Chinese rivals in an interview over Chinese EVs' fit and finish as well as the overall product quality.

Lucid offers Satisfactory Value, but scores poorly on the Momentum metric. For more such insights, sign up for Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings today!

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Ian Dewar Photography / Shutterstock.com

LCID Logo
LCIDLucid Group Inc
$2.45-1.99%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
21.16
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
56.62
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
TLSA Logo
TLSATiziana Life Sciences Ltd
$2.526.33%
UBER Logo
UBERUber Technologies Inc
$87.30-0.39%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
Tech
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved