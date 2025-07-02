Lucid Reports Q2 Production, Delivery Numbers, Shares Stall

Lucid Group Inc LCID reported production and delivery numbers for the second quarter after the market close on Wednesday. Here’s what you need to know.

What To Know: Lucid said it produced 3,863 vehicles in the second quarter, up from 2,212 vehicles produced in the first quarter. The electric vehicle maker reported total second-quarter deliveries of 3,309 vehicles, up from 3,109 in the first quarter. Deliveries came in below analyst estimates of 3,611, according to Reuters.

Lucid also scheduled its second-quarter financial results for after the market close on Aug. 5. Analysts expect the company to report a loss of 21 cents per share and revenue of $297.06 million, according to Benzinga Pro estimates.

In the first quarter, Lucid reported mixed results, including revenue of $235.05 million versus estimates of $250 million, and a loss of 20 cents per share versus estimates for a loss of 23 cents per share.

The company ended the quarter with approximately $5.76 billion in total liquidity and said momentum continued to build during the period.

Lucid said last quarter that it’s continuing to target total production of approximately 20,000 vehicles in 2025.

LCID Price Action: Lucid shares closed Wednesday up 0.99% at $2.05, according to Benzinga Pro. The stock was flat in after-hours despite reportedly missing delivery estimates. Lucid shares remain down approximately 32% year-to-date.

Photo: courtesy of Lucid.