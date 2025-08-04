Jensen Huang Once Said, 'There's Hard Work And Then There's Insanely Hard Work' — Now, Elon Musk Calls It 'Hardcore'

An old interview clip of Nvidia Corporation CEO Jensen Huang resurfaced over the weekend, drawing admiration from Elon Musk, who labeled the tech leader's intense work ethic as simply "hardcore."

Nvidia CEO's 5 AM-To-9:30 PM Schedule

The video, originally released in November 2023 by Norges Bank Investment Management, features Huang sharing a candid look into his daily routine and mindset.

"I work every day. There's not a day that goes by that I don't work. And if I'm not working, I'm thinking about work," Huang told host Nicolai Tangen, the CEO of the bank.

He described waking up at 5 a.m. and going to bed by 9:30 p.m., underscoring the importance of both productivity and sleep.

Huang Doesn't Need To Relax; He Is Always Relaxed

"Working is relaxing for me. Solving problems is relaxing for me. Achieving something is relaxing for me," Huang said. "And the most relaxing is just hanging out with my family."

"I relax in a lot of different ways. I’m pretty relaxed," he added.

When asked how he defines his intensity, Huang said, "There's hard work, and then there's insanely hard work… I'm on the insanely hard work end of the scale."

Elon Musk Praises Nvidia Chief

After the video was shared on X, formerly Twitter, Tesla CEO chimed in with a one-word response: "Hardcore." Musk himself has famously committed to intense work routines, at times sleeping in Tesla factories or server rooms to push progress.

Billionaires Powering AI At All Costs

Huang, who co-founded Nvidia in 1993, currently has a net worth of $157 billion, with Nvidia surpassing the likes of Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corporation to become the world's most valuable company with a market cap of $4.39 trillion.

Musk, worth $357 billion, according to Bloomberg's Billionaire Index, is now personally overseeing Tesla's $16.5 billion AI6 chip deal with Samsung. "I will walk the line personally to accelerate the pace of progress," he said, hinting at his renewed hands-on focus.

Photo courtesy: jamesonwu1972 / Shutterstock.com

