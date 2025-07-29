Elon Musk Said He Would 'Walk The Line Personally' Following $16.5 Billion Samsung Deal, Is this A Return To 'Wartime CEO' Mode?

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk recently announced he will be closely involved with Samsung Electronics SSNLF manufacturing the EV giant's next-gen AI6 chip following a $16.5 billion deal.

What Happened: Taking to social media platform X, Musk announced the deal with Samsung on Monday. "Samsung's giant new Texas fab will be dedicated to making Tesla's next-generation AI6 chip," Musk said before adding that the deal had significant strategic importance.

However, what was interesting was the billionaire's comments after. Replying to the original post, Musk said that the deal was a critical point. "I will walk the line personally to accelerate the pace of progress," he said.

This could signal Musk's renewed focus on his companies after a stint in politics and activism with the Trump administration and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Could this be a “Wartime CEO” moment for Musk? Well, this isn't the first time Musk has expressed full commitment to his companies.

Musk had earlier said in a post that he would "spend seven days a week" and would sleep at the office if his kids were away. That too wasn't an isolated case, as Musk had also shared that he would be "Back to spending 24/7 at work and sleeping in conference/server/factory rooms," following outages experienced by social media platform X.

He added that he would “be super focused on 𝕏/xAI and Tesla (plus Starship launch next week), as we have critical technologies rolling out."

Why It Matters: Musk's renewed commitment to his businesses could be a confidence booster for investors following a disappointing Q2 earnings call for Tesla that saw the EV giant post a 12% revenue decline as well as dwindling sales figures across multiple regions.

Despite this, Musk has remained optimistic and promised to release a new affordable Model Y, a decision that has been slammed by critics as it could lead to cannibalization within the company's lineup.

Musk has also laid out ambitious targets of producing over 100,000 units of the Optimus robot annually in 5 years and serving about half of the population of the U.S. with robotaxis by the end of the year.

Elsewhere, Musk's SpaceX also aims to conduct a test launch of its Starship rocket next month and the billionaire has said that the next major milestone for the company is to achieve orbital propellant refilling.

