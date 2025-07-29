Tesla Co-Founder Says Elon Musk Scrapping $25,000 EV For The 'Dumpster-Looking' Cybertruck Left Him Disappointed

Tesla Inc. TSLA co-founder Martin Eberhard says he was disappointed by Elon Musk's decision to axe plans for a $25,000 EV in favor of the Cybertruck.

What Happened: "I'm actually disappointed to see Tesla canceled the low-end car program because that's what the world needs," Eberhard said in an interview with YouTuber Kim Java on Sunday.

He also criticized the company's decision to release the Cybertruck instead, adding it looked "like a dumpster."

When asked about the Robotaxis and self-driving, Eberhard said that he had his doubts. "I'm more skeptical of that than most people are," he said before adding that a lot of leeway is offered to the failures of these autonomous systems.

"I find it kind of amazing that you can put a prototype of something on the road and kill people sometimes because it doesn't work correctly and that's kind of okay? It's not for me," Eberhard said.

Why It Matters: The news comes as Musk had shared Tesla's plans to release an affordable vehicle in the lineup, which was confirmed to be a scaled-down version of the Model Y SUV.

However, the EV giant's decision has been criticized by experts, who state that the affordable model could end up cannibalizing the Model Y and affect sales.

Speaking of which, Tesla sales have been down in multiple regions across the globe, with sales in California experiencing a 21% slip, despite the Model 3 and the Model Y being segment leaders.

Elsewhere, Musk has shared that he aims to serve over half of the U.S. population with Tesla robotaxis by the end of 2025. The company has also shared plans to expand into other cities in the U.S., like Phoenix and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock