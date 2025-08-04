August 4, 2025 12:52 AM 2 min read

Elon Musk Says Tesla Drivers Could Play Video Games During Self-Driving Mode In 3–6 Months—Talks About Robotaxi Launch In Chicago

by Badar Shaikh Benzinga Staff Writer
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says that the EV giant could begin Chicago autonomous ride-hailing operations in the near future amid Robotaxi push.

What Happened: Responding to a video posted on social media platform X on Sunday, Musk said that Tesla drivers would be able to play video games inside their cars while using self-driving in "probably 3 to 6 months, depending on regulatory approval."

In the same thread, the billionaire was asked about Tesla's plans to launch Robotaxi in Chicago. "Not sure what the status of Illinois is," Musk said before adding that regulation allows Robotaxis wherever Alphabet Inc.'s GOOGL GOOG autonomous ride-hailing service Waymo operates.

"Tesla will operate there as soon as we reaffirm safety testing in that locale and receive a license to operate," he said in the post.

Why It Matters: The news comes as Musk's company was ordered to pay over $243 million in a lawsuit over a 2019 crash, which resulted in the death of a woman in Florida. Tesla had earlier tried to dismiss the lawsuit.

This coincides with poor sales figures for the EV giant in multiple markets in Europe as well as criticism of the company's FSD or Full Self-Driving technology, which, according to Gerber Kawasaki's co-founder Ross Gerber, is a "wild exaggeration."

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

