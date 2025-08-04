Trump's AI Czar Says Tech Behind Chatbots Won't Kill Jobs: 'Narrative Is Overhyped'

As debates over AI-driven job displacement intensify, Silicon Valley investor and economic commentator Balaji Srinivasan and White House AI and crypto czar David Sacks say the real story is that humans remain essential, guiding and verifying AI at both ends of the workflow.

What Happened: In a series of posts on X in June, Srinivasan challenged the popular notion that AI can work autonomously from start to finish. "AI doesn't do it end-to-end. It does it middle-to-middle," he wrote. "The new bottlenecks are prompting and verifying."

Srinivasan emphasized that AI prompting is scalable because it involves just typing, but verification, ensuring the AI's output is accurate and usable, is not. "Verifying AI output involves much more than just typing," he said. "For anything subtle, you need to read the code or text deeply."

He added that this opens up a whole new category of roles: "AI will create many jobs in the broad area of verifying AI — proof of human, proof of authenticity, proof the output is not AI, proof the output is actually right."

On Sunday, Sacks echoed the sentiment, writing, "Why the AI job loss narrative is overhyped: AI models still need to be prompted and verified, often iteratively, to drive business value."

Why It Matters: These comments come amid a broader debate about the impact of AI on the job market.

In July, Nvidia Corp. NVDA CEO Jensen Huang said that AI will not eliminate jobs but rather transform them by automating mundane tasks and boosting productivity.

He called AI “the greatest technology equalizer of all time” and warned that those who don't embrace it risk being left behind.

Same month, Vice President JD Vance said the Donald Trump administration aims to lead in AI by promoting innovation and reducing overregulation. He criticized the Joe Biden administration and Europe for being too fearful of AI's risks, arguing that embracing AI will drive job growth and productivity.

Last month, ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood warned that AI is disrupting entry-level jobs and contributing to rising unemployment among new college graduates. Citing a jump in recent graduate jobless rates to over 6%, she urged job seekers to upskill in AI to stay competitive as automation reshapes the labor market.

