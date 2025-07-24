JD Vance Slams Biden And Europe's Fear-Driven AI Policy, Vows US Will Lead Global Tech Race Under Trump With Innovation Over Regulation

Vice President JD Vance expressed the President Donald Trump administration’s determination to lead the global AI race and criticized the European and the former President Joe Biden administration’s approach to artificial intelligence.

What Happened: On Wednesday, in an interview with the All In Podcast, Vance highlighted the administration’s strategy to embrace AI and ensure American dominance in the field. He emphasized the need to shift away from the overregulation and fear of the future that characterized the Biden administration’s approach.

Vance pointed out that the Trump administration acknowledges the challenges of AI, such as consumer protection and data privacy, but also focuses on innovation. He criticized the European approach, which he described as being “so terrified about the problems with AI” that they fail to embrace its potential.

He also highlighted the administration’s focus on technology and development, predicting that this approach would lead to job creation, increased productivity, and a new food revolution.

Vance contrasted this with the Biden administration’s reliance on importing cheap labor, which he termed a “dead end.”

Why It Matters: In February, the U.S. faced stiff competition in the AI race, particularly from China. China’s AI advances have raised concerns among U.S. security experts, with Beijing potentially reshaping the global AI landscape.

This month, the Trump administration’s plans to announce substantial AI investments and lift certain chip export restrictions to China led to a surge in AI chip stocks like Nvidia Corporation NVDA, Advanced Micro Devices AMD, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. TSM

Earlier this year, the U.S. and U.K. declined to sign a global AI safety pledge at the Paris AI Action Summit, breaking from prior support. Vance called the agreement overly cautious and a threat to innovation, as 60 other nations, including China and India, endorsed the non-binding deal.

