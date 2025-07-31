Tesla Stops Taking Orders For Model X, Model S In Europe As Sales Decline: Report

Tesla Inc. TSLA has reportedly stopped taking new orders for the Model S and the Model X in Europe amid poor sales figures in the region.

What Happened: When accessing the automaker's European website, under the vehicles tab, the Model S and the Model X sections do not have an "order" link, Electrek reported on Wednesday.

Tesla did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

For other vehicles like the Model Y and Model 3, pressing the "order" button takes you to a configurator page where you can customize the vehicle to your needs, like colors, wheels, autopilot packages, and more.

Why It Matters: The news comes as Tesla has been experiencing dwindling sales in Europe, with the company recording an almost 23% YoY decline in sales in the region.

Tesla's sales have also been declining in the U.S. as the EV giant registered a 21% drop in California, despite the Model 3 and the Model Y being the best-selling models in the state.

Elsewhere, despite the poor performance in the second quarter, Tesla has signed multi-billion-dollar deals with Korean enterprises like Samsung Electronics SSNLF and LG Energy Solutions for AI chipsets and energy storage options, respectively.

