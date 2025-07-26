OpenAI Chairman Says Only Tech Giants Can Afford New AI Models—Startups Should Focus On Applications

Amid growing concerns about the financial burden of developing new AI models, Bret Taylor, chairman of OpenAI, has issued a cautionary note to AI entrepreneurs.

Taylor, who has a background with tech giants like Google and Facebook, highlighted the substantial costs involved in training new AI models.

What Happened: During a recent episode of the Minus One podcast, Taylor advised against the creation of new AI models due to their financial demands.

He suggested that only major industry players such as OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, or Meta Platforms Inc. META have the resources to undertake such projects.

Taylor emphasized that the high costs act as a barrier, preventing the emergence of an “indie data center market.”

Instead, Taylor recommended that AI entrepreneurs focus on building services and use-cases, collaborating with established AI companies.

This approach could benefit giants like OpenAI, which offers “tokens” for API access, allowing developers to integrate AI into their applications. He also suggested exploring opportunities in the “AI tools market” or creating “applied AI companies,” similar to SaaS applications from 2010.

Taylor warned that developing AI models from scratch could quickly “destroy your capital,” as they are “fast-depreciating assets” requiring significant investment.

Why It Matters: OpenAI’s aggressive spending on talent and R&D has raised concerns among investors, with JPMorgan analysts warning that such “vibe spending” could push investors to their limit.

Despite these concerns, OpenAI continues to push forward with ambitious projects, such as its partnership with Oracle to expand Stargate data center capacity by 4.5 gigawatts, aiming to bolster U.S. AI leadership.

Meanwhile, OpenAI’s recent achievements, like its AI model solving problems at the International Mathematical Olympiad, have drawn criticism for overshadowing human competitors.

