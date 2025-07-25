Elon Musk's Tesla To Include Shareholder Proposal On xAI Investment In Proxy After Receiving Multiple Requests

Tesla Inc. TSLA on Friday said that it has received multiple shareholder proposals concerning the company's potential investment in Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup, xAI.

What Happened: In a statement shared on X, Tesla acknowledged growing shareholder interest in the proposed investment in Grok's parent company.

"Thanks for your engagement in this shareholder proposal process! We have received a number of shareholder proposals on xAI," the company said.

Citing U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules, Tesla stated that it will "include one properly submitted proposal on each topic" in its annual proxy statement.

"We would invite the shareholder who made the first proper submission on the topic to attend our shareholder meeting in person," the company added.

See Also: Tesla Shares Rise Nearly 4% On Bay Area Robotaxi Launch Hopes

Why It's Important: Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting is scheduled for Nov. 6, and the deadline for submitting proposals is July 31. Those interested in attending were advised to look out for Tesla's proxy for more details.

Musk previously ruled out a merger between Tesla and xAI but said a shareholder vote on a potential investment is being planned.

“It’s not up to me. If it was up to me, Tesla would have invested in xAI long ago. We will have a shareholder vote on the matter,” he stated in a statement earlier this month.

The xAI-related proposals arrive amid heightened scrutiny of Musk's cross-company dealings and AI ambitions. Earlier this year, xAI raised $10 billion in combined debt and equity financing and acquired social media platform X to bolster its chatbot Grok.

Price Action: Tesla shares have declined 21.74% so far this year, but over the past 12 months, the stock has gained 43.50%. On Friday, the stock rose 3.52% during regular trading and ticked up another 0.52% in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings show that while TSLA is experiencing short-term downward pressure, it maintains positive momentum over the medium and long term. The stock boasts a strong growth score, although its value rating remains on the lower side. Additional performance insights are available here.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock